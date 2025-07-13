Why was Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai Airport? Here’s what we know so far

DUBAI – Tajik singer and social media star Abdu Rozik has been arrested and it sparked widespread curiosity among fans, and followers.

Rozik, who is known for his beloved figure in Bigg Boss, gained fame through his music, viral videos, and reality TV appearances, including Bigg Boss 16. He currently resides in Dubai and holds a UAE Golden Visa.

The social media sensation has been detained by authorities at Dubai International Airport early Saturday morning after arriving from Montenegro. His staff confirmed the arrest in a statement to UAE publication, saying it was related to allegations of theft.

As of now, no official statement has been released by UAE authorities regarding the specific charges. The nature and details of the complaint remain undisclosed. This is not first time for such situation as Rozik was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality company last year.

In addition to his growing fame on social media and TV, Rozik made his boxing debut in 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. That same year, he also launched his UK-based restaurant brand Habibi, expanding his presence in the hospitality industry.

With the situation still developing, it remains unclear whether formal charges will be filed or when Rozik might be released. Khaleej Times has reached out to authorities and will provide updates as more information becomes available.