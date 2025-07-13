Pakistan says ‘No Deal’ on Israel recognition as Ambassador rubbishes pressure narrative

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh responded to reports claiming pressure from Washington on Islamabad to recognise Israel, reaffirming that stance on issue remains unchanged.

Ambassador said any decision regarding Tel Aviv would be made in line with Pakistan’s national interests and long-standing principles. “There is absolutely no pressure from the US on Pakistan to recognise Israel,” he said, adding that the country’s foreign policy is guided by independent priorities.

He further mentioned Pakistan’s position is rooted in the vision of Jinnah, who strongly supported Palestinian rights and opposed occupation of their land.

His remarks come amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, including the normalisation of ties between several Arab nations and Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Pakistan, however, has maintained that it will only consider formal relations with Israel after a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.

On the broader bilateral front, Ambassador Sheikh noted positive momentum in Pakistan-U.S. relations, citing growing cooperation in various sectors. “We are seeing a constructive trajectory in our ties with the United States,” he said.

He also responded on several opportunities for technological advancement in Pakistan, particularly in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Citing the availability of surplus electricity, he highlighted the country’s potential to attract investment in digital finance and encouraged the Pakistani diaspora to explore such prospects.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the ambassador underscored that the country will never compromise on its national security.

Earlier, he met with members of the Pakistani-American community, urging them to play a more active role in promoting Pakistan’s interests and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.