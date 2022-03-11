Islamabad lodges protest with Delhi after Indian super-sonic flying object violates Pakistani airspace

ISLAMABAD – The Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) of India in Islamabad was summoned to the Foreign Office and conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin ‘super-sonic flying object’.

The flying object entered into Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ India at 1843 hrs. (PST) on 9 March2022 and fell to ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs the same day causing damage to civilian property.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground. Besides, the flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic/international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties.

The Indian Cd’A was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and Aviation safety protocols. Such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India’s disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability.

Pakistan calls for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan. Moreover, the Government of India is cautioned to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future.