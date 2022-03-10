ISPR DG says 'high speed flying object' from India landed in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI – The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army said on Thursday that "a high speed flying object" launched from India landed in Pakistan's Mian Channu area on March 9.
The object, which is believed to be a surface-to-surface missile fired by India, did not hit any strategic target inside Pakistan. However, it damaged some civilian property.
Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesperson for the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the projectile was launched from India and it remained in the air for three minutes before landing in Pakistan.
He said the projectile had travelled a distance of 260 kilometres before landing in Pakistan. He said that India would have to explain how it happened and added the Pakistan Army had already initiated the required action.
Answeirng a question, the army spokesperson said all the information relating to the incident had been provided to the Foreign Office and they would take it up at relevant platforms internationally.
Responding to a question about army's role in the prevailing political situation in the country, the spokesperson said the army had nothing to do with politics. He said that allegations of army's interference in politics were levelled in the past as well, but nobody provided proof of army's involvement in Pakistan's political matters.
DG ISPR Press Conference - 10 March 2022 https://t.co/W5HTbFll3V— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 10, 2022
