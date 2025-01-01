Which Indian business tycoon attended Zayd Hussain Nawaz’s grand wedding at Jati Umra?

LAHORE – The grand wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Zayd Hussain saw VIP guests from across the border including Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who visited Pakistan to attend the wedding celebrations of former Prime Minister.

A report shared by local news channel said Sajjan Jindal, the steel tycoon and chief of JSW Group, visited Pakistan along with family members at invitation of Sharif family. The members joined celebrations with Nawaz Sharif and family but the visit remained low-profile.

Without coming into limelight, Mr Sajjan and his wife, Sangeeta, spent few hours in Lahore before boarding a private plane back to Indian state of Maharashtra. His presence at Zayd’s big day shows strong ties between business and political elite in arch-rival nations.

The wedding festivities garnered attention from various prominent figures, including series of lavish events hosted by family of former PM. The Nikkah ceremony of Zayd Hussain Nawaz took place on Wednesday evening at Jati Umra, beginning the wedding celebrations.

Back in 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Pakistan to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He landed in Lahore via Indian Air Force jet, where Sharif, who was celebrating his birthday, arrived by helicopter shortly before and two rubbed shoulders.