Happy New Year! President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reflect on progress, hope for Bright 2025

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated nation on New Year, sharing optimistic outlook for future in 2025.

In his message, Prime Minister Sharif urged nation to embrace the new year with renewed determination to build a stable and prosperous future. The premier prayed for 2025 to be a year of happiness and good fortune. He sheds light on positive economic indicators, growing international confidence, and key investment agreements, and reaffirmed that country’s economy is on the path to self-reliance and stability.

He also raised voice against Israeli assault in Palestine and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope for the success of liberation struggles in these regions and lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in their fight against terrorism.

President Zardari also conveyed his New Year wishes, calling for unity, discipline, and hard work in the year ahead. The supreme commander of armed forces emphasized need to empower youth and address the challenges faced by underprivileged communities.

He urged nation to reflect on past achievements and setbacks and to move forward with a strong commitment to public service, peace, and stability.

Fireworks and celebratory gunshots marked arrival of 2025, despite ban on such activities in Lahore due to air quality concerns. Masses gathered on rooftops to enjoy the displays, while motorcyclists flooded the streets to celebrate.

New Year celebrations are celebrated in various ways worldwide, some even expressed frustration over the ban, especially as cities like Karachi continued their fireworks displays.