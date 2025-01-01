Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Over two dozen unjured in aerial firing incidents across Karachi during New Year Celebrations

KARACHI – Celebratory gunfire marred New Year Celebrations in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi as 29 people including women and children were injured.

Sveral unfortunate incidents were reported from Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi. In Liaquatabad, three people suffered gunshots while two women sustained injuries in incidents on Tariq Road and Shah Faisal.

Police in Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal reported more incidents while a child was also injured in Azizabad due to celebratory firing. Other areas, such as Gulzar-e-Hijri, Korangi No. 6, Lyari, Aram Bagh, Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad, and Alfalah Dastagir, also reported bullet injuries.

Rescue teams were quick to respond, transporting the injured to local hospitals for treatment. Karachi police officials and government members warned residents against aerial firing, emphasizing that individuals involved in such acts would face charges under attempted murder.

Pakistan welcomes New Year 2025 with fireworks

