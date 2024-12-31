Pakistan welcomes New Year 2025 with fireworks

ISLAMABAD – People across Pakistan are bidding farewell to 2024 and welcoming in 2025. Fireworks have already illuminated the skies to mark the arrival of the New Year.

As 2024 comes to a close, there is hope for a prosperous 2025. Excitement is building globally, with New Year celebrations beginning in New Zealand with a spectacular fireworks display.

In Pakistan, preparations are in full swing to ensure a safe and peaceful transition into the new year.

The Sindh police have urged public cooperation for lawful celebrations, banning aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling, with strict enforcement of Section 144.

The Punjab police have deployed over 25,000 officers to maintain security, focusing on monitoring activities via CCTV and ensuring the public remains safe from anti-social behavior.

Lahore’s administration imposed a complete ban on fireworks for New Year’s Eve, as confirmed by an official notification issued by the Environment Protection Agency.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, stated that no fireworks would be allowed on the arrival of the New Year. Strict action would be taken against violators without discrimination.

The ban aims to address air pollution concerns, particularly in light of smog conditions.