How shepherds’ timely warning saved hundreds of lives during floods in GB?

A destructive flood struck Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan early Friday morning, completely wiping out Tali Das village. Remarkably, despite the sudden flood, no lives were lost as residents managed to escape in time.

Tali Das, located in the Raushan valley, was saved from human casualties after shepherds in the highlands alerted villagers through mobile phone calls around midnight. Their timely warning helped hundreds of residents flee their homes.

According to reports, at about 2:50 a.m., shepherds informed locals of a glacial lake outburst that triggered a massive flood wave. Within just 15 to 20 minutes, women, children, and other residents evacuated, avoiding a potential disaster.

At least 30 houses were directly destroyed, while shops, homes, and other properties across the village were buried under debris. Over 100 houses were partially damaged.

The flood blocked the Ghizer River, creating a 7-kilometer-long lake that submerged houses, farmland, and large sections of the Ghizer-Shandur Road. This cut off land access to Upper Gopis, Phander, and Yasin, leaving thousands stranded. Around 330 households living near the river have been affected.

The shepherds who gave the timely alert were themselves forced to take refuge in the mountains, losing all their livestock to the flood. Authorities have dispatched a helicopter to rescue eight shepherds trapped in the grazing area.

Officials have urged residents to stay away from riverbanks and move to safer places, warning that the river blockage could cause flooding in downstream settlements.