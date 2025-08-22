No meeting scheduled between PM Shehbaz, Modi in China: FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified during the weekly media briefing that no meeting is scheduled between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China.

He informed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will depart for Bangladesh tomorrow, a visit expected to yield positive outcomes by promoting trade and cooperation in counterterrorism.

The spokesperson said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi successfully concluded his two-day official visit to Pakistan, during which he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, and other senior leaders. Islamabad also hosted the sixth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, where both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in CPEC Phase-II, trade, investment, and energy. Regional issues including Afghanistan, the Middle East, and counterterrorism were also discussed.

Khan added that Pakistan apprised China of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and appreciated Beijing’s consistent support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Discussions also covered defense cooperation, education, and cultural exchanges. He said the Pakistan-China friendship guarantees peace, development, and prosperity in the region, and Wang Yi’s visit would further strengthen bilateral ties.

He noted that a Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral meeting was held in Kabul with participation from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and the Afghan foreign minister. The meeting focused on political, economic, and security cooperation, including extending CPEC to Afghanistan. The three sides also discussed border security, terrorism threats, and agreed on enhancing cooperation in education, health, and people-to-people exchanges.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghan peace and welfare, while China assured its role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. The Afghan foreign minister appreciated the support of both Pakistan and China. The meeting also saw consensus on countering drugs, smuggling, and organized crime.

Shafqat Ali Khan further stated that Ishaq Dar recently visited the UK, meeting British Secretary for South Asia, Hemish Falconer, and inaugurating two new services related to land records and passports on August 18. During the visit, Dar also engaged with foreign ministers of Somalia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan over phone calls and held telephonic contact with the British foreign secretary, who conveyed condolences for Pakistan’s flood victims.

He revealed that on August 18, Pakistan and China held arms control and disarmament talks in Beijing, with Pakistan represented by Tahir Andrabi. Pakistan welcomed the International Court of Arbitration’s decision on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it binding on both Pakistan and India. The spokesperson stressed Pakistan’s readiness to cooperate with the international community against terrorism.

Khan strongly condemned recent statements about “Greater Israel,” terming them violations of international law and the UN Charter. He also rejected baseless nuclear statements from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, reiterating that Pakistan will respond decisively to any Indian misadventure.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan-China relations remain unaffected and long-standing counterterrorism cooperation will continue. Responding to harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India, he said Pakistan believes in dignified treatment of diplomats, while India’s arms build-up poses a serious threat to regional stability.

On Afghanistan, Khan expressed concern over the presence of terrorist safe havens and cross-border attacks, noting that Pakistan has raised the matter with Afghan authorities multiple times.

He added that Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has expressed Pakistan’s willingness to engage in comprehensive dialogue with India, stressing that talks should not be single-point but all-encompassing. He said Pakistan possesses concrete evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism and emphasized that sports and politics should not be mixed.

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s potential visit to the US, the spokesperson said an announcement would be made once the visit is scheduled. He dismissed speculation about the US Secretary of State visiting Pakistan in October, saying such reports are baseless, and assured that high-level engagements with friendly countries continue as usual.