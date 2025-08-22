Latest

1 USD to PKR – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pakistani Rupee – 22 August 2025

8:23 am | Aug 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee record mixed performance against foreign currencies, with US Dollar maintaining stability while several other major currencies witnessed slight fluctuations.

According to latest rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs. 284 and sold at Rs. 284.70. Euro traded higher at Rs. 330.35 (buying) and Rs. 331.80 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs. 382.55 and Rs. 384.15, respectively.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs. 77.4 (buying) and Rs. 77.55 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal strengthened and stood at Rs. 75.65 and Rs. 75.80.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs. 917.35 (buying) and Rs. 925.35 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 751.25 and Rs. 753.75, and the Omani Riyal at Rs. 735.80 and Rs. 738.30.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284 284.7
Euro EUR 330.35 331.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.55 384.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.65 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 183.1 188.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.25 753.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.2 209.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 43.91 44.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.3 925.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.84 67.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.83 167.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.13 27.43
Omani Riyal OMR 735.8 738.3
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.2 224.2
Swedish Korona SEK 29.36 29.66
Swiss Franc CHF 348.57 351.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75
