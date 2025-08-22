1 USD to PKR – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pakistani Rupee – 22 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee record mixed performance against foreign currencies, with US Dollar maintaining stability while several other major currencies witnessed slight fluctuations.

According to latest rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs. 284 and sold at Rs. 284.70. Euro traded higher at Rs. 330.35 (buying) and Rs. 331.80 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs. 382.55 and Rs. 384.15, respectively.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs. 77.4 (buying) and Rs. 77.55 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal strengthened and stood at Rs. 75.65 and Rs. 75.80.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs. 917.35 (buying) and Rs. 925.35 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 751.25 and Rs. 753.75, and the Omani Riyal at Rs. 735.80 and Rs. 738.30.