Lahore Traffic Police to go green with 50 Brand-New Electric Vehicles

LAHORE – Punjab government has approved a plan to equip the traffic police with 50 electric vehicles. Home Department of Punjab has formally approved the summary submitted by the Inspector General of Police, signaling a major step in green and tech-driven policing.

After provincial cabinet’s approval, the budget for these cutting-edge electric cars will soon be released, bringing the ambitious plan one step closer to reality.

This initiative marks a significant push towards sustainability while enhancing the mobility and efficiency of Punjab’s traffic police.

Punjab government also made changes to traffic police uniform, replacing the previous light blue design. Traffic wardens in other districts will keep their current attire. The updated uniform includes navy blue trousers, a white shirt, blue tie, jersey, coat, and cap, while office staff in administrative or supervisory roles will follow a formal dress code.

The change aimed to make the Traffic police more professional and have a distinctive identity. A previous plan for costly fawn-colored uniforms was canceled last year, saving the government around Rs60 million.