Mouse on plane cancels Peshawar-Karachi flight

KARACHI: A Peshawar-Karachi flight of a private airline was suspended on Thursday due to presence of a roaming rodent in the plane.

The flight was scheduled to leave Terminal at the Bacha Khan International Airport at 4pm when the captain spotted a mouse.

The captain informed authorities about it. A search was launched but the officials could not find it despite a hours long struggle.

Later, the flight was cancelled by the airlines authorities and passengers were transported from Peshawar to Islamabad via bus, Geo News reported citing sources.

The passengers will be flown to Karachi via another flight from Islamabad.