TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi dies at 54

LAHORE – Renowned cleric and chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness.

An announcement about his funeral prayers is yet to be made.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who founded the religio-political organisation in 2015, was born in 1966 in the Pindigheb area of Attock District, Punjab.

He had started hifz course from a madrassah (religious school) in Jhelum before taking admission in Jamia Nizamia, Lahore. He was a Hafiz-e-Quran and Sheikh-ul-Hadith.

He delivered Friday sermons at Lahore's Pir Makki Masjid while serving in the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. However, he was removed for the post for supporting a police official named Mumtaz Qadri’s move to assassinate Governor Punjab Salmaan Taseer.

He has been confined to a wheelchair since 2009 ever since an accident near Gujranwala as the driver of his vehicle fell asleep while driving from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

TLP shot to fame after it launched protests against the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, who assassinated Salmaan Taseer, the Governor of Punjab, for opposing the blasphemy laws.

The religio-political party is known for its massive countrywide protest against any changes in blasphemy laws.

The TLP recently led a sit-in in the federal capital, urging the government to oust French envoy from Pakistan over French President Emnual Macron’s anti-Islam remarks. It called off the protest after the PTI government and TLP leaders reached an agreement with main clause that French ambassador will be ousted through legislation within two or three months.

Faizabad Sit-in

On November 6, 2017, Rizvi held a long march from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of the then Law Minister Zahid Hamid for alleged changes in bill of 2017 Election of Pakistan and favouring Ahmadis.

The sit-in was held during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and it ended when the army chief intervened as asked both sides to resolve the issue.

Condolence

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also condoled the death of Khadam Hussain Rizvi. He tweeted, "On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un".

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

Special Adviser to PM Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Prison Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed their sorrow over the death, saying "the country lost a great scholar today."

