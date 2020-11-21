Khadim Rizvi’s son becomes new TLP chief

Saad Rizvi will be new ameer of the religio-political party
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Khadim Rizvi’s son becomes new TLP chief
Share

LAHORE – The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has appointed Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s son as the new chief of the religio-political party, its high council announced on Saturday.

Saad Rizvi, who earlier served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, succeeds his father who passed away on Thursday at Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Saturday announcement was made at Minar-e-Pakistan where thousands of Khadim Rizvi’s followers and supporters had gathered to offer his funeral prayers.

IN PICS: Thousands gather at Minar-e-Pakistan for ... 02:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday to attend the funeral prayers ...

More From This Category
Khadim Rizvi’s son becomes new TLP chief
05:31 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Serene Air sends passengers by bus (VIDEO)
05:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Sindh decides not to shut down schools, colleges ...
02:36 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Thousands gather at Minar-e-Pakistan for ...
02:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
PDM playing ‘reckless politics’ with ...
01:29 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
First international transit activity starts at ...
12:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look
03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr