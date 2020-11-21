Khadim Rizvi’s son becomes new TLP chief
Saad Rizvi will be new ameer of the religio-political party
LAHORE – The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has appointed Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s son as the new chief of the religio-political party, its high council announced on Saturday.
Saad Rizvi, who earlier served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, succeeds his father who passed away on Thursday at Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital.
مینار پاکستان کے چاروں اطراف سے لئے گئے لاھور کے فضائی مناظر— Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (@MarkazTLP) November 21, 2020
دور مجدد شیخ الحدیث والتفسیر امیر المجاہدین قائد عالم اسلام محافظ ختم نبوّت و ناموس رسالت علامہ حافظ خادم حسین رضوی رحمتہ اللہ علیہ کا تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا نماز جنازہ عاشقوں کا جم غفیر #AllamaKhadimHussainRizvi#TLP pic.twitter.com/So49e3Wvk5
Saturday announcement was made at Minar-e-Pakistan where thousands of Khadim Rizvi’s followers and supporters had gathered to offer his funeral prayers.
