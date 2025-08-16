US, UK offer support as Pakistan battles severe floods

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s northwestern region witnessed chaotic scenes as death toll from deadly monsoon rains and clourburst triggered landslides and floods with over 250 deaths reported so far.

Severe rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods wreaked havoc across KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while many are still missing.

Amid global condolences, Natalie Baker, United States Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan, and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott extend sympathy to affected families and affirm their solidarity with victims.

United States Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker conveyed heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones and stressed that she and her team stand firmly with Pakistanis during this crisis.

Echoing her sentiments, UK High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriott expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. She extended sympathy to those affected and emphasized solidarity with victims amid the widespread destruction caused by the floods.

Authorities continue search and rescue operations as relief efforts are underway to assist those impacted by the disaster.