02:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Thousands gather at Minar-e-Pakistan for Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayers
LAHORE – Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday to attend the funeral prayers for TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Earlier the funeral was to be offered at 10:00 am but as the funeral procession turns massive, the prayer held at 1:40 pm.

The funeral prayer is led by the mentor of late Khadim Hussain, Allama Abdul Sattar Saeedi.

Some members of TLP said he will be buried at his mosque in Chowk Yateem Khana, others have suggested his final resting place will be at the graveyard on Scheme Mor.

Lahore traffic police arranged traffic Plan regarding Funeral Prayer of Molana Khadim Hussain Rizvi to avoid traffic jam.

Rizvi is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. Son Allama Saad Rizvi is going to be the new chief of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan.

