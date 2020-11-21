Imtiaz Stores opens its second branch on Islamabad's Gulberg Greens Expressway

In the heart of the capital city Islamabad, at the prime location of Gulberg Greens Expressway, the renowned company Imtiaz Stores is all set to launch its second branch to cater its valuable customers with the highest quality local and international products.

Their local products consist some of its own launched finest brands that include Sabiha's, Ponam, Brio’s and many others. To the utter delight of Imtiaz customers, the store also has a variety of categories that include fashion, grocery, crockery, pharmacy and much more.

The launch ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The opening was equally successful as the last one when the first-ever Imtiaz store was launched in Islamabad. Imtiaz never fails to enthral its customers.

Established from a small kiriana shop in Karachi, Imtiaz stores rapidly grew into a gigantic retail store within no time span with its hard work and incessant efforts, it rooted 14 branches nationwide till date and it aims not to halt here, but to outgrow its branches till farfetched horizons. It believes in providing all essentials under one roof. Over time it has therefore worked tremendously hard to bring ease to its customer services.

Statistically, the store has provided employment to over 7000 workers and attained 400K plus loyal customers. This new Mega Branch in Islamabad aims to make sure and promises the quality range of products with absolute ease to its shoppers.

Additionally, the quality of the products are kept in concern, but the price rates are also made sure to be pocket friendly. As Imtiaz Stores believes it to be highly unethical to increase price rate with the success rate of the company. The ultimate shopping solution, where the entire nation prefers to shop is best defined as Imtiaz stores.

