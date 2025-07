Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 27 July 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency market saw relatively stable movement across major foreign currencies on Sunday, with minor fluctuations reflecting broader global economic cues and local demand patterns.

US Dollar’s buying rate hovered around Rs285.50 and selling rate at Rs. 286.55. UK Pound Sterling traded higher, buying at Rs. 385.00 and selling at Rs. 386.60, while Euro was quoted at Rs. 335.00 for buying and Rs. 336.40 for selling.

Saudi Riyal was seen trading at Rs. 75.95 (buying) and Rs. 76.30 (selling), whereas the U.A.E. Dirham stood at Rs. 77.60 and Rs. 78.00.