Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 December 2021
10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 17, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|180.2
|181.4
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234.7
|238
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.3
|49.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.2
|47.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125
|127
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127
|128.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- US acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to meet FATF demands11:51 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Flight, train operations suspended as smog blankets Punjab11:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's banking system: FM ...10:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December 202109:33 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding ...05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Ushna Shah slams moral brigade for calling actors 'vulgar'04:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021