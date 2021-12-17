Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 December 2021
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 December 2021
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 17, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 180.2 181.4
Euro EUR 200.5 200.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 234.7 238
U.A.E Dirham AED 49.3 49.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 47.2 47.8
Australian Dollar AUD 125 127
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.85 388.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 138 140
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.9
Danish Krone DKK 23.5 23.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.75 17
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.8 484.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.5 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.55 97.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 392.75 394.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.9 40.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 127 128.5
Swedish Korona SEK 18.5 18.75
Swiss Franc CHF 159.9 160.8
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:06 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:06 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:07 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:06 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:11 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:12 AM | 11 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr