Pmd Issues First Ever Warning As Ethiopian Volcano Ash Enters Pakistani Airspace

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an unprecedented alert after ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted into Pakistani airspace, posing a potential risk to aviation.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar region near the Eritrean border and roughly 800 kilometres from Addis Ababa, erupted on Sunday for several hours — its first eruption in nearly 12,000 years.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the eruption sent massive ash plumes up to 14 kilometres high, which later drifted across Yemen, Oman, India, and northern Pakistan.

PMD official said that volcanic ash was detected 60 nautical miles southwest of Gwadar at an altitude of 45,000 feet.

“The Met Office has issued two advisories. Domestic flights usually operate at 34,000–36,000 feet, while international flights at 40,000–45,000 feet may be affected as volcanic ash can damage aircraft engines,” he said.

Zaigham confirmed that this is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the Met Office has issued a volcanic ash warning. He added that the ash is being continuously monitored.

When asked about potential impact on Karachi, he said, “Yes, but only at very high altitudes. It will stay far above and won’t affect the ground.”

An interactive VAAC map shows the ash cloud moving over southern Sindh before drifting northeast toward India.