Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.