Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR – 27 Jan 2026

By News Desk
8:51 am | Jan 27, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows steady movement today, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions. US Dollar (USD) remained strong, trading at 280.85 buying and 282.55 selling, continuing its dominance in the local market.

Euro (EUR) followed with solid performance at 332.42 buying and 336.51 selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stayed at the top tier, exchanging at 382.98 buying and 387.05 selling, making it highest-valued commonly traded currency today.

UAE Dirham (AED) traded at 76.50 / 77.30, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood close at 74.90 buying and 75.35 selling. Qatari Riyal (QAR) and Omani Riyal (OMR) also showed stability, reflecting consistent demand in the regional market.

Swiss Franc (CHF) was traded at 358.97 / 363.92, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 203.77 / 207.31, and Australian Dollar (AUD) at 192.55 / 197.72. Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan (CNY), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Indian Rupee (INR) remained largely stable with minor fluctuations.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.85 282.55
Euro EUR 332.42 336.51
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.98 387.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.20 78.75
Omani Riyal OMR 728.60 738.59
Australian Dollar AUD 192.55 197.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.77 207.31
Swiss Franc CHF 358.97 363.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.61 224.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 36.38
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.68 170.56
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.00 41.40
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.97
Bahraini Dinar BHD 743.85 753.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 70.30
Thai Baht THB 8.50 9.70
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
   
