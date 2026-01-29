Horror in Lahore: 10-Month-Old found dead 17 Hours after falling into sewer

LAHORE – The lifeless body of 10-month-old Rida Fatima was recovered from a sewer line on Outfall Road, sending shockwaves across the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, expressing outrage over the tragedy, has ordered swift and stringent action against the authorities for gross negligence and failure to ensure public safety. Returning from Bhakkar, Chief Minister immediately convened an emergency meeting at the airport and demanded an impartial fact-finding report to be submitted without delay.

Initial probe reveals chilling details, the mother, father, and child were seen shopping near Data Darbar at 6:47 pm. By 7:22 pm, they were spotted in front of Data Darbar, and just eight minutes later, the family was heading toward Old Parinda Market.

At 7:32 pm, a frantic call reached Rescue 1122 reporting that the mother and child had fallen into the sewer. Rescue teams arrived at the scene in just four minutes, but the tragedy had already unfolded.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman’s mother-in-law was desperately calling for help, alerting bystanders in a frantic attempt to save them. While the woman’s body had been recovered earlier, rescue operations continued tirelessly to locate the missing infant.

Punjab government has vowed to take all necessary measures to prevent such devastating incidents in the future, but the tragedy has left the community reeling and demanding accountability.