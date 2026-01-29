Mother dies in Open Drain, rescue teams race against time to find missing baby in Lahore

LAHORE – A horrifying incident reported from Lahore’s historic Data Darbar, where lifeless body of a 24-year-old woman was found almost 3 kilometers away near Outfall Road, while search for her 10-month-old baby is still ongoing.

DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran told media that Rescue 1122 recovered woman’s body, and all agencies are now working round the clock to locate the infant.

لاہور بھاٹی گیٹ افسوس ناک واقعہ ماں اور بیٹی کھلے نالے میں گر گئی ماں کی لاش مل گئی، بیٹی کی لاش نہیں مل سکی کراچی ہو یا لاہور کوئی فرق نہیں pic.twitter.com/7tFwfcO1wv — Mian Naeem (@Miannaeem07) January 29, 2026

CCTV footage confirmed the account given by the woman’s husband. The couple visited Data Darbar to offer prayers when the tragedy struck. Authorities from Safe City Lahore have secured all crucial evidence from the scene.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz immediately formed high-powered investigative committee, led by the Additional Chief Secretary, tasked to submit its report within 24 hours. After her directives, TEPA Director Shabbir Hussain was suspended, along with Project Director Zahid Abbas and Deputy Director Shabbir Ahmed, for negligence and lapses in duty.

Before woman’s body was recovered, rescue sources claimed it was technically impossible for anyone to drown in the alleged sewer hole. The supposed accident site was near Bird Market, close to Data Darbar, where digging and maintenance work had already been carried out by the authorities.

Rescue officials reported that it was dark at the time of the incident. Specialized teams and divers from Rescue 1122 reached the location within minutes. Lahore administration’s inspection of the sewer line confirmed that no accident had occurred there.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the family had gone out for a walk, visiting Minar-e-Pakistan before heading to Data Darbar. The woman and her baby were reportedly sitting on the edge of an open drain when both tragically fell into it.

The city remains on edge as authorities race against time to find the missing baby, while questions are raised about administrative lapses that may have contributed to this tragic accident.