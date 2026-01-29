Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs mid-week, crossing Rs5.5lac mark. After single day gain of staggering Rs21,100, bullion jumped to Rs551,662.

The rally was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which jumped by Rs18,090 to reach Rs472,961.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Latest Price Change Gold Per Tola 551,662 + 21,100 Gold 10 Grams 472,961 +18,090 Silver Per Tola 11,911 + 271

Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 497,291 474,687 406,875. Per 1 Gram 42,635 40,697 34,883 Per 10 Gram 426,350 406,971 348,832 Per Ounce 1,208,418 1,153,490. 988,706

On the international front, gold prices staged a powerful breakout, climbing $211 to hit $5,293 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally, with prices in Pakistan jumping by Rs271 to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs11,911 per tola.

Meanwhile, global gold prices smashed through the critical $5,200 barrier for the first time ever on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.