Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 January 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jan 29, 2026
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs mid-week, crossing Rs5.5lac mark. After single day gain of staggering Rs21,100, bullion jumped to Rs551,662.

The rally was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which jumped by Rs18,090 to reach Rs472,961.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Latest Price Change
Gold Per Tola 551,662 + 21,100
Gold 10 Grams 472,961  +18,090
Silver Per Tola 11,911  + 271

Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 497,291 474,687 406,875.
Per 1 Gram 42,635 40,697 34,883
Per 10 Gram 426,350 406,971 348,832
Per Ounce 1,208,418 1,153,490. 988,706

On the international front, gold prices staged a powerful breakout, climbing $211 to hit $5,293 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally, with prices in Pakistan jumping by Rs271 to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs11,911 per tola.

Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Meanwhile, global gold prices smashed through the critical $5,200 barrier for the first time ever on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Gold prices surge past Rs550,000 in Pakistan amid massive increase

