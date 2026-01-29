Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs mid-week, crossing Rs5.5lac mark. After single day gain of staggering Rs21,100, bullion jumped to Rs551,662.
The rally was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which jumped by Rs18,090 to reach Rs472,961.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Latest Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|551,662
|+ 21,100
|Gold
|10 Grams
|472,961
|+18,090
|Silver
|Per Tola
|11,911
|+ 271
Per Tola Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|497,291
|474,687
|406,875.
|Per 1 Gram
|42,635
|40,697
|34,883
|Per 10 Gram
|426,350
|406,971
|348,832
|Per Ounce
|1,208,418
|1,153,490.
|988,706
On the international front, gold prices staged a powerful breakout, climbing $211 to hit $5,293 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally, with prices in Pakistan jumping by Rs271 to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs11,911 per tola.
Meanwhile, global gold prices smashed through the critical $5,200 barrier for the first time ever on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
