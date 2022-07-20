Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 20, 2022

09:39 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 20, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 216 219
Euro EUR 215.5 218.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 254.5 258
U.A.E Dirham AED 58 59
Saudi Riyal SAR 56.3 57.3
Australian Dollar AUD 145.9 147.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 573.28 577.78
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.26 167.61
China Yuan CNY 31.85 32.1
Danish Krone DKK 29.32 29.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.36 27.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 688.08 693.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.24 48.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 132.62 133.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.36 21.55
Omani Riyal OMR 556.65 561.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 59.01 59.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 153.82 155.12
Swedish Korona SEK 20.76 21.06
Swiss Franc CHF 213.18 214.93
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:45 AM | 19 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:33 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:17 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:55 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:46 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Iqbal requests for prayers on Chehlum of Aamir Liaquat Hussain
10:17 AM | 20 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr