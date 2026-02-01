Latest

Pakistan Under-19 knocked out of World Cup

By Web Desk
8:14 pm | Feb 1, 2026
Pakistan’s dream of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup was shattered in the Super Six stage, as the national team was eliminated from the tournament.

In a crucial Super Six match, India batted first and set Pakistan a target of 253 runs. Pakistan’s batting was underway, but the team failed to secure the big-margin victory required to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Although Pakistan maintained a strong grip on the match at different stages, the required margin of victory proved too steep to achieve.

To qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan needed to chase down the 253-run target within 33.3 overs; however, the team was unable to meet this requirement.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and opted to field first. India were bowled out for 252 runs in 49.5 overs.

 

