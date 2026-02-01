After criticism, actor Laiba Khan finally reveals husband’s face

Famous Pakistani showbiz actress Laiba Khan has revealed her husband’s face after facing criticism.

A few days ago, pictures from Laiba Khan’s nikkah, which took place in Madinah, surfaced on social media. However, she avoided uploading any photo showing her husband’s face.

The groom’s name written on the actress’s nikkah dupatta revealed that Laiba Khan has married Jawad.

Later, the actress shared a photoshoot from her nikkah but continued to keep her husband’s face hidden, which led to criticism from social media users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

Now, the actress has shared pictures from her Mayun ceremony on her Instagram account, in which her husband’s face can be clearly seen.

Pictures of the well-known actress’s nikkah in Madinah, along with moments of prayers, have also come to light.

In the caption, without mentioning anyone’s name, the actress wrote: “Now be happy, say Mashallah.”

Following this post, fans have been pouring in with congratulatory messages for the actress.