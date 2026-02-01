Will raise KP issues with PM Shehbaz in upcoming meeting: CM Afridi

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that he has been invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow and that he will present the province’s issues.

Speaking at the Khyber Aman Jirga, CM Afridi condemned the incidents of terrorism in Balochistan.

Afridi stated that in the past, the federal government embezzled billions meant for IDPs. He said that when he allocated 4 billion, the federal government accused him of corruption. He added that instead of 4 billion, 100 billion will be given to the affected people.

Afridi further said that he will visit all tribal districts to gather opinions regarding the protest in Islamabad.

He also claimed that conspiracies are underway to impose Governor’s Rule, and that he may be disqualified by the courts or removed from office.