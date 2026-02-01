Latest

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli record in T20Is

By Web Desk
7:54 pm | Feb 1, 2026
LAHORE – Star national team batsman Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in T20 cricket by setting the record for the most half-centuries in T20 Internationals.

In the ongoing third T20 in Lahore, Babar scored an unbeaten 50 off 36 balls against Australia, registering his 39th T20I half-century and surpassing India’s Virat Kohli.

The 31-year-old Babar played his 139th T20I match. Previously, Kohli had scored 38 half-centuries in 125 matches.

It is worth noting that Kohli has retired from T20 Internationals.

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 37 half-centuries, while Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is fourth with 31, and Australia’s David Warner is fifth with 29 half-centuries.

It should also be noted that Babar Azam is the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has scored 4,505 runs in 139 innings at an average of 39.51.

