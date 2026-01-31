Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 31 January 2026

KARACHI – Major currencies are trading at higher levels, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining at the top of today’s exchange rate chart.

As of January 31, US Dollar is being hovered around 280.60 and sold at 282.30, while Euro stands at 333.83 buying and 338.26 selling. The UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strong, with a buying rate of 385.04 and selling at 389.51.

In the Gulf region, the UAE Dirham is priced at 76.55 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal is trading at 74.85 buying and 75.35 selling.