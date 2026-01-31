Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 31 January 2026

By News Desk
8:53 am | Jan 31, 2026

KARACHI – Major currencies are trading at higher levels, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining at the top of today’s exchange rate chart.

As of January 31, US Dollar is being hovered around 280.60 and sold at 282.30, while Euro stands at 333.83 buying and 338.26 selling. The UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strong, with a buying rate of 385.04 and selling at 389.51.

In the Gulf region, the UAE Dirham is priced at 76.55 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal is trading at 74.85 buying and 75.35 selling.

 
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.60 282.30
EUR Euro 333.83 338.26
GBP UK Pound Sterling 385.04 389.51
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.55 77.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.85 75.35
AUD Australian Dollar 194.89 198.71
BHD Bahrain Dinar 743.50 753.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 206.05 209.61
CNY China Yuan 38.15 40.25
DKK Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 36.35
INR Indian Rupee 2.82 3.33
JPY Japanese Yen 1.81 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 907.55 917.00
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 66.50 69.25
NZD New Zealand Dollar 168.13 171.08
NOK Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
OMR Omani Riyal 728.25 737.77
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.07 79.06
SGD Singapore Dollar 220.59 225.58
SEK Swedish Krona 30.10 30.40
CHF Swiss Franc 362.64 367.78
THB Thai Baht 8.50 8.85
     
