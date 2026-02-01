Cm Maryam Inaugurates Daanish School In Bhakkar

BHAKKAR – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Daanish School Mankera in Bhakkar and launched the School Meal Program at Government Primary School Kisanwala.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed lunchboxes to the students and toured the classrooms, where she saw desks made from Re-Pak Recycling and expressed her happiness about them.

She announced the upgradation of three schools in Mankera, and a notification was immediately issued to implement it. Government Girls Primary School Kisanwala was upgraded from primary to elementary level, while Government Elementary Schools in Kari and Noor Pur Shah were elevated to high-grade status.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the students, praised their hard work and determination, and advised them: “Drink milk, eat nutritious food, and stay strong.” She also had lunch with the students and celebrated the birthday of three girls from Balochistan at the Danish School Girls Campus hostel.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that students should work hard, never be afraid, and seek knowledge, as education and learning bring respect. She expressed her happiness when daughters excel in every field and said that as a mother, she would do everything possible for the girls of Punjab.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a briefing on the School Meal Program and the Danish Schools. He stated that under the School Meal Program, 4,309 boys and 4,010 girls are being provided nutritious lunches, and after the program’s launch, student enrollment has increased by 28 percent.

The Daanish School Mankera project began in 2017, and today the school, spread over 250 acres, has 770 students enrolled. The School Meal Program is ongoing in 8,319 schools across 13 districts of the province, providing 33.7 million Re-Pak meals and 12.2 million biscuits so far.