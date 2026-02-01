Pakistan cleared for T20 World Cup 2026, to skip match Against India

LAHORE – The Pakistani government has approved the national cricket team’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, the Pakistan cricket team will not take the field for its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

According to reports, while clearance has been granted for Pakistan’s overall participation in the mega event, the decision regarding the match against India has been taken in view of prevailing political and security considerations.

Pakistan’s stance reflects its long-standing position of separating sports from bilateral political disputes, particularly in matches involving India.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to feature top international teams, with Pakistan entering the tournament as one of the former champions and strong contenders.

Earlier, PCB had also prepared Plan B in case Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup.

According to reports, if Pakistan decides not to take part in the T20 World Cup, a four-team tournament will be organised in Lahore. The Pakistan team and the Shaheens Under-18 team will be divided into four teams for the tournament.