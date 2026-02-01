Latest

Cricket, T20 World Cup

Pakistan cleared for T20 World Cup 2026, to skip match Against India

By Web Desk
7:48 pm | Feb 1, 2026
Pakistan Cleared For T20 World Cup 2026 To Skip Match Against India

LAHORE – The Pakistani government has approved the national cricket team’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, the Pakistan cricket team will not take the field for its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

According to reports, while clearance has been granted for Pakistan’s overall participation in the mega event, the decision regarding the match against India has been taken in view of prevailing political and security considerations.

Pakistan’s stance reflects its long-standing position of separating sports from bilateral political disputes, particularly in matches involving India.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to feature top international teams, with Pakistan entering the tournament as one of the former champions and strong contenders.

Earlier, PCB had also prepared Plan B in case Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup.

According to reports, if Pakistan decides not to take part in the T20 World Cup, a four-team tournament will be organised in Lahore. The Pakistan team and the Shaheens Under-18 team will be divided into four teams for the tournament.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now