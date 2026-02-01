Pakistan unveils T20 World Cup 2026 kit after govt clears tournament participation

LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was revealed on Sunday, following the federal government’s approval for the former champions to compete in the tournament, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The kit gained attention after Pakistan’s third and final T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, where captain Salman Ali Agha was seen wearing it during the post-match proceedings.

Designed in a light green base, the jersey features darker green patterns inspired by Pakistan’s national animal, the Markhor, giving it a distinct and symbolic look for the global event.

Although the jersey was shown publicly shortly after the government confirmed Pakistan’s participation, the team will not play its group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo. “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the official statement read.

Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned a formal unveiling of the kit during the toss of the second T20I against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium. The ceremony was postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances,” amid uncertainty over the team’s participation. With the government’s recent approval, the matter has now been resolved, allowing Pakistan to focus on the tournament.