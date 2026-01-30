Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 30 January 2026

KARACHI – US dollar remained at Rs280.6 and for buying and Rs282.45 for selling. Euro stood at Rs335.33 on the buying side and Rs339.46 on the selling side, while UK pound sterling was trading at Rs387.33 for buying and Rs391.83 for selling.

UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.50 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling, while Saudi riyal was available at Rs74.85 and Rs75.3, respectively. Other regional currencies also showed strength, with the Kuwaiti dinar trading at Rs907.45 for buying and Rs916.91 for selling, and the Bahraini dinar at Rs743.45 and Rs752.97.

Canadian dollar was priced at Rs206.05 for buying and Rs209.61 for selling, while Australian dollar stood at Rs197.42 and Rs202.71. The Swiss franc was quoted at Rs363.81 for buying and Rs368.92 for selling.

Asian currencies showed mixed trends. Chinese yuan traded between Rs38.15 and Rs40.5, the Japanese yen at Rs1.82 and Rs1.92, and the Indian rupee at Rs2.80 for buying and Rs3.31 for selling. Singapore dollar was priced at Rs220.59 and Rs225.58, while the Malaysian ringgit stood at Rs66.75 and Rs69.5.