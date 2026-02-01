Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 1 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to go down over the weekend, rattling investors and jewellers alike, as a steep sell-off in the international market dragged local rates lower. On Sunday, price of gold per tola remained Rs511,862.

The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs438,839. The dip comes a day after another major shock on Friday, when bullion per tola had already crashed by Rs35,500 to settle at Rs537,362, highlighting extreme volatility in bullion prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 511,862 ↓ 25,500 Gold 10 grams 438,839 ↓ 21,862 Silver Per tola 9,006 ↓ 2,063

21 Karat Gold Prices Today

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 481,250 459,375 393,750 Per 1 Gram 41,260 39,384 33,758 Per 10 Grams 412,600 393,846 337,582 Per Ounce 1,169,437 1,116,281 956,812

On the global front, gold prices suffered massive drop of $255, sliding to $4,895 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices were not spared either, as the metal plunged by Rs2,063 to close at Rs9,006 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.