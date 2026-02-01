Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 1 February 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Feb 1, 2026

ISLAMABAD – The local foreign exchange market remained stable over weekend, with major international currencies trading within a narrow range.

On Sunday, US Dollar remained steady, buying at 280.50 and selling at 282.20, while Euro was quoted at 333.83–338.26. The UK Pound Sterling continued to trade strong, selling at 389.51.

UAE Dirham stood at 76.55–77.35, while Saudi Riyal was exchanged between 74.85 and 75.35. Among Gulf currencies, Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued, selling at 917.00, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at 753.05.

Japanese Yen, Chinese Yuan, and Australian Dollar showed no major volatility. Market dealers expect rates to remain range-bound in the near term, barring any major global economic developments.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

