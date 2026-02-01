Latest

iPhone New PTA Taxes in Pakistan 2026 Update

Feb 1, 2026
KARACHI – Good news for iPhone lovers in Pakistan as Customs issued new valuation ruling that updates duty rates on imported used mobile phones, including popular iPhone models.

Directorate General of Customs Valuation (DGCV) issued fresh valuation ruling aimed at tightening control over customs duties and ending widespread under-invoicing. The move is expected to have an immediate impact on the used mobile phone trade, signaling a tougher stance by customs authorities against undervaluation and irregular import practices.

iPhone PTA Tax 2026

Model Tax
iPhone 11 Pro Max 108,350
iPhone 12 Pro Max 118,800
iPhone 14 Pro Max 142,500
iPhone 15 Pro 146,800
iPhone 15 Pro Max 160,000

iPhone 17 PTA Tax

Model Tax on CNIC Tax on Passport
iPhone 17 154,300 128,500
iPhone 17 Air 176,000 151,300
iPhone 17 Pro 210,300 193,500
iPhone 17 Pro Max 213,600 182,700

The new directive, issued as Valuation Ruling No. 2035 of 2026, fixes updated customs values for 62 used mobile phone models from top global brands including Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus. Officials say the measure is designed to bring customs assessments in line with current international market prices and protect government revenue.

Customs authorities acknowledged that the previous valuation framework, which had been in place for more than eighteen months, had become outdated amid the rapid launch of new smartphone models and the steady depreciation of older devices. Acting under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, the Directorate moved to revise the values after detecting significant gaps between declared import prices and actual global market rates.

For mobile phone models not listed in the ruling, customs assessing officers have been empowered to determine values under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, ensuring no imports escape scrutiny.

Officials revealed that the revised valuation was finalized after a comprehensive process, including review of 90 days of import data, detailed market surveys, and consultations with stakeholders.

iPhone, Samsung and Pixels Hit by Customs Crackdown on Used Imports in Pakistan

