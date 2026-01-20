iPhone, Samsung and Pixels Hit by Customs Crackdown on Used Imports in Pakistan

KARACHI – Importers of used smartphones, especially iPhones, Samsungs, and Google Pixels relied on old customs values to bring their devices into Pakistan but now, the rules have changed as the Directorate General of Customs Valuation issued powerful new ruling, rewriting the valuation playbook for 62 models of used phones.

What started as routine review quickly turned into a major crackdown, as officials discovered that declared values no longer matched real market prices. Pakistan Customs now fixed new rates for used phone imports—leaving importers scrambling and the market bracing for impact.

DG Customs Valuation, Karachi announced new customs values for 62 models of used Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel phones. The dramatic update comes through Valuation Ruling No. 2035 of 2026, issued on Monday, and it is expected to drastically alter how used phones are taxed at import.

The new customs values will apply to used phones imported in commercial quantities, and they will be assessed without packaging or accessories.

Phones Customs Value Table

Brand Model Customs Value (US$/Piece) Customs Value (PKR/Piece) Apple USED IPHONE 15 PRO MAX 460 128,340 Apple USED IPHONE 15 PRO 390 108,810 Apple USED IPHONE 15 PLUS 320 89,280 Apple USED IPHONE 15 310 86,490 Apple USED IPHONE 14 PRO MAX 360 100,440 Apple USED IPHONE 14 PRO 290 80,910 Apple USED IPHONE 14 210 58,590 Apple USED IPHONE 13 PRO MAX 295 82,305 Apple USED IPHONE 13 PRO 225 62,775 Apple USED IPHONE 13 170 47,430 Apple USED IPHONE 12 PRO MAX 215 59,985 Apple USED IPHONE 12 PRO 155 43,245 Apple USED IPHONE 12 120 33,480 Apple USED IPHONE 11 PRO MAX 145 40,455 Apple USED IPHONE 11 PRO 125 34,875 Apple USED IPHONE 11 95 26,505 Apple USED IPHONE XS MAX 95 26,505 Apple USED IPHONE XS 66 18,414 Apple USED IPHONE XR 76 21,204 Apple USED IPHONE X 57 15,903 Apple USED IPHONE 8 PLUS 47 13,113 Apple USED IPHONE 8 38 10,602 Apple USED IPHONE 7 PLUS 26 7,254 Apple USED IPHONE 7 24 6,696 Apple USED IPHONE SE 3 73 20,367 Apple USED IPHONE SE 2 25 6,975 Apple USED IPHONE SE 25 6,975 Apple USED IPHONE AQUOS R3 25 6,975 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 ULTRA 255 71,145 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S23+ 160 44,640 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 140 39,060 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA 5G 160 44,640 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S22+ 5G 75 20,925 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 5G 80 22,320 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S21+ 5G 69 19,251 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 5G 50 13,950 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S20+ 46 12,834 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 41 11,439 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S10+ 25 6,975 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 25 6,975 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY S10E 25 6,975 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 ULTRA 115 32,085 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 59 16,461 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10 41 11,439 Samsung USED SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 9 25 6,975 Google Pixel USED GOOGLE PIXEL 9 PRO XL 260 72,540 Google Pixel USED GOOGLE PIXEL 9 PRO 195 54,405 Google Pixel USED GOOGLE PIXEL 9 150 41,850 Google Pixel USED GOOGLE PIXEL 8 PRO 188 52,452 Google Pixel USED GOOGLE PIXEL 8A 98 27,342

This is major move, as previous valuation ruling was over 18 months old, and officials say it no longer reflects real global market prices. In addition, several newer models needed to be included, while older models have reached End of Life (EOL) and required depreciation.

The ruling states clearly that the new values apply irrespective of the phone’s condition or grade, meaning importers cannot claim lower taxes due to phone quality.

Under new rules, all used phones must have been activated at least 6 months before export to Pakistan. Importers must declare the activation date, which will be verified by customs officers.

If a phone model is not listed among the 62 specified models, the relevant customs office will still assess its value under Sections 25(5) and 25(6) of the Customs Act, 1969. This means no loopholes, and no escaping customs duty by importing unlisted models.

Stakeholders were invited to present documents and defend their positions, but customs department insisted on full transparency and accurate valuation.

This ruling is expected to close major loopholes, stop undervaluation of used phones, increase revenue for the governmentn and raise costs for importers and retailers.