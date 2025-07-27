Captain Sarwar Shaheed remembered on 77th Martyrdom Anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Armed Forces observed 77th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country’s highest military gallantry award.

In a statement, military’s media wing ISPR said Captain Sarwar laid down his life on July 27, 1948, during First Kashmir War while fearlessly leading an operation in the Tilpatra sector of Azad Kashmir. Demonstrating extraordinary bravery, military skill, and unwavering devotion to duty, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

In statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military paid tribute to Captain Sarwar’s enduring legacy, calling him a symbol of courage and patriotism whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations of soldiers.

Sarwar’s actions embody true spirit of selfless service, honour, and duty that forms the core of our military ethos, the military said.

The nation remembered brave son of soil whose martyrdom laid foundation for Pakistan’s long-standing tradition of sacrifice and valor. Civil and military officials expressed their deep respect and gratitude for his service, reaffirming their commitment to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.