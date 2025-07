These NADRA Centers now offer Online Appointments in Pakistan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) rolled out online appointment booking through its Pak ID mobile application as new features allow citizens to book their visit to selected NADRA centers online.

In first phase, at least 43 major registration centers across Pakistan are offering this facility, with plans to expand further. Here is complete list of centers where online appointments can now be booked:

Islamabad & Rawalpindi

Mega Center, Blue Area, Islamabad

Mega Center, Murree Road, Rawalpindi (I & II)

NRC Rawalpindi Cantt

NRC Gujrat

Karachi & Sindh

NADRA Big Center, Karachi East

Mega Center, DHA, Karachi South

Mega Center, North Nazimabad, Karachi Central

Mega Center, Siemens Chowrangi, Karachi West

NADRA Big Center, Hyderabad

NRC Hyderabad

Lahore & Punjab

Mega Center, Data Gunj Bukhsh, Lahore

Mega Center, Egerton Road, Lahore

Mega Center, Zoo Road, Lahore

NADRA Mega Center, Gujranwala

NADRA Mega Center, Sialkot

NRC Bahawalnagar

NRC Bahawalpur

NRC Mianchunnu

NRC Multan City

NRC Mumtazabad, Multan

NRC Pakpattan

NRC Rahim Yar Khan

NRC Vehari

NRC Jhang

NADRA Mega Center, Faisalabad

NADRA Big Center, Faisalabad

NRC Sargodha City

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

NADRA Mega Center, Peshawar

NADRA Mega Center, Ring Road, Peshawar

Interior Sindh

NRC Jacobabad

NRC Khairpur

NRC Sehwan

NRC Larkana

Balochistan

NADRA Mega Center, Quetta

NRC Sariab Road, Quetta

NRC Quetta Central

NRC Gwadar

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) & Gilgit-Baltistan

NRC Muzaffarabad

NRC Muzaffarabad Gojra

NRC Rawalakot

NRC Gilgit

NRC Diamir

NRC Skardu

Book Appointment

Citizens can download or update the Pak ID app, log in, and select their preferred NADRA center and time slot through the appointment feature.

NADRA officials say the move is part of a broader plan to digitize public service delivery, improve efficiency, and enhance user experience. Future updates may include expanding appointment services to additional locations and enabling real-time queue tracking.