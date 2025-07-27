Doctor sentenced to 3 years in jail for blackmailing woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad has sentenced a doctor to three years of rigorous imprisonment for blackmailing a woman.

The conviction was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool after the charges were proven.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on the convict and ordered him to pay Rs400,000 in damages to the complainant.

According to case details, the doctor had been charged with*blackmailing, circulating objectionable images, and other related offenses.

The case was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and other relevant laws.

The judgment reflects the court’s firm stance against cybercrime and harassment, emphasizing that such acts will be met with strict legal consequences.