What did PTI trade for US Support for release of Imran Khan? Usman Shami questions ‘Hidden Deal’

ISLAMABAD – Daily Pakistan Executive Editor and political analyst Usman Shami raised questions about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) current political strategy, specifically pointing to the recent visit of Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Suleman, to the United States.

Speaking on Dunya News’ program Think Tank, Shami asked what PTI might be offering to America in exchange for possible relief for cricketer turned politician, who has remained behind bars for two years.

“PTI is clearly looking for helping hand to come out of its current political crisis,” Shami said, “but the key question is: what is being offered in return?” He added that beleaguered PTI has yet to find success in its efforts and warned of serious political consequences if foreign intervention becomes part of the equation.

Shami was of view if Kasim and Suleman’s US trip fails to get desiring results, it will be counted as failed attempt. However, if it does result in some form of relief for Imran Khan, it will raise eyebrows. He said. any deal would put Khan’s political legacy and credibility in bad light.

He also raised questions at PTI’s public narrative regarding human rights and US diplomacy, saying opposition party often praised US as champion of human rights, but we all know Washington acts primarily in its own strategic interests, not out of sympathy.

Shami further said If Khan’s sons land in Pakistan and been barred from meeting father, it could create global outcry against PML-N led coalition government. He added that seeking help abroad now raised different questions, especially regarding motives and implications of such a move.

Instead of turning to Washington, Shami suggested, PTI should pursue a political solution through dialogue with Pakistan’s own stakeholders. “If Imran Khan truly wants to come out of jail and return to politics, the door to negotiation with the establishment is always open,” he opined.