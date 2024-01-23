Search

Kazakhstan offers Pakistani to jointly built North-South and TITR corridors

05:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Kazakhstan offers Pakistani to jointly built North-South and TITR corridors
ISLAMABAD – Kazakhstan has offered Pakistan to jointly develop North-South and TITR corridors in order to boost bilateral partnership and exploit benefits of the transit routes. 

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev put forth the proposal during a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan Syed Mazhar Ali Shah in Islamabad. 

The vice minister also proposed the organization of container transportations and export of goods from Kazakhstan to China through the Aktau Port and further to Pakistan through the Gulf of Oman, according to Kaszakhstan media outlet. 

He highlighted that both countries need to establish an effective transport and logistics system to boost the bilateral partnership as there is great potential in using of the transit corridors. 

He said Kazakhstan is interested in implementation of the project on construction of ML-4 Gwadar-Quetta and Kohat-Tal-Harlachi railroad lines to expand and simplify trade.

He also shared a plan of organizing a multimodal communication via the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route for transportation of goods by railroad and road transport. 

