Kazakhstan offers Pakistani to jointly built North-South and TITR corridors

ISLAMABAD – Kazakhstan has offered Pakistan to jointly develop North-South and TITR corridors in order to boost bilateral partnership and exploit benefits of the transit routes.
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev put forth the proposal during a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan Syed Mazhar Ali Shah in Islamabad.
The vice minister also proposed the organization of container transportations and export of goods from Kazakhstan to China through the Aktau Port and further to Pakistan through the Gulf of Oman, according to Kaszakhstan media outlet.
He highlighted that both countries need to establish an effective transport and logistics system to boost the bilateral partnership as there is great potential in using of the transit corridors.
He said Kazakhstan is interested in implementation of the project on construction of ML-4 Gwadar-Quetta and Kohat-Tal-Harlachi railroad lines to expand and simplify trade.
He also shared a plan of organizing a multimodal communication via the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route for transportation of goods by railroad and road transport.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.