School Summer Holidays 2024 announced amid scorching heat

11:19 AM | 15 May, 2024
School Summer Holidays 2024 announced amid scorching heat
QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has revealed summer vacations in schools as parts of South Asian nation battles an increasingly severe heatwave.

To protect students from the sweltering weather, authorities, Balochistan Education Department has announced summer vacations for school children from May 15.

A notification shared by provincial authorities said summer vacations will begin on May 15 and will continue till July 31 in heat-prone areas.

In cold regions, Balochistan government announced only 10-day vacations that will begin on July 22 and end on July 31.

Summer Holidays 2024

In Punjab, summer break in schools and colleges will begin on June 1 and continue till August 14, 2024.

However, the provincial authorities have yet to issue any official notification in this regard. 

Summer vacation in Punjab schools: Has the government announced a date?

12:13 PM | 15 May, 2024

Gold & Silver

09:14 AM | 15 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 15 May 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 15 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

