School Summer Holidays 2024 announced amid scorching heat

QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has revealed summer vacations in schools as parts of South Asian nation battles an increasingly severe heatwave.
To protect students from the sweltering weather, authorities, Balochistan Education Department has announced summer vacations for school children from May 15.
A notification shared by provincial authorities said summer vacations will begin on May 15 and will continue till July 31 in heat-prone areas.
In cold regions, Balochistan government announced only 10-day vacations that will begin on July 22 and end on July 31.
In Punjab, summer break in schools and colleges will begin on June 1 and continue till August 14, 2024.
However, the provincial authorities have yet to issue any official notification in this regard.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
