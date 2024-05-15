School Summer Holidays 2024 announced amid scorching heat

QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has revealed summer vacations in schools as parts of South Asian nation battles an increasingly severe heatwave.

To protect students from the sweltering weather, authorities, Balochistan Education Department has announced summer vacations for school children from May 15.

A notification shared by provincial authorities said summer vacations will begin on May 15 and will continue till July 31 in heat-prone areas.

In cold regions, Balochistan government announced only 10-day vacations that will begin on July 22 and end on July 31.

In Punjab, summer break in schools and colleges will begin on June 1 and continue till August 14, 2024.

However, the provincial authorities have yet to issue any official notification in this regard.