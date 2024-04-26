Expected schedule of Punjab summer vacations 2024

LAHORE – The educational institutions in Punjab are closed every year during summer season in order to save students from heat waves that have claim several lives in previous years.

The average temperature in Punjab province is expected to soar to 42 or 43 in May 2024 and it could increase further in June.

Keeping in view the scorching heat, the education department usually closes all public and private schools across the province for two months, with summer vacations starting in the month of June.

Last year, the department announced summer vacations for more than two months. The Summer Vacations 2023 had started from June 6 and continued till August 20, 2023.

This year, the summer vacations 2024 are expected to start from June 8 (Saturday) while the schools would reopen on August 19 (Monday).

A final notification about the schedule of summer vacations 2024 will be announced by the education department in due course of time.