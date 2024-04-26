‘Green Pakistan Initiative’ – COAS Asim Munir calls for rejecting all negative forces

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said that all efforts of obstructing Pakistan’s development will be foiled.

The Army Chief was addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative conference. He said that negative propaganda and social media trolls could deter us from working towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

COAS said no instability will be tolerated in Pakistan's journey of prosperity and development. He called for rejected all the negative forces and focusing on the development and stability in the country.

“We all are team Pakistan. With the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan's development will fail,” he said.

He stressed that complete independence could not be achieved without economic stability.