Pakistan Defence Minister warns of possible War with Afghanistan if Doha Talks Fail

SILAKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that Pakistan held meeting with Afghanistan in Turkey two hours ago, with the outcomes expected by tomorrow.

Speaking to media in Sialkot, he warned that if talks with Afghanistan fail, war could become inevitable. “The first round of negotiations took place in Qatar, and the second round is currently ongoing,” minister said.

He stressed that both sides have shown interest in peace. “Some conditions for peace were clarified in Qatar, while others will be finalized today. We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached,” he added.

Asif was of view that the negotiations are being mediated by friendly countries, with Qatar and Turkey actively facilitating the process.

Commenting on Pakistan’s long-standing support for Afghan refugees, he noted that nearly 4 million Afghans have lived in Pakistan over the past 40 years. “When a nation hosts refugees for decades, shares a border, and follows the same religion, would it support terrorism against such a country? Nothing could be more painful than that,” he said.

Asif called for clear agenda to maintain brotherly and neighborly relations between the two countries, emphasizing that close ties do not necessarily mean complete integration. He also clarified that Afghan nationals who entered Pakistan on visas must return when their visas expire, stressing that the visas do not grant permanent residency.