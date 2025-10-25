Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 25 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded in narrow range as foreign currencies show mixed movement across local exchange markets, with US dollar maintaining a firm position while the euro and pound showed modest gains.

On Saturday, US dollar’s buying rate remains at Rs282.40, selling at Rs282.60, showing minor stability compared to previous sessions.

Euro reached at Rs331.65 for buying and Rs335.15 for selling, while UK pound sterling was recorded at Rs380.85 and Rs383.85, respectively.

UAE dirham stood at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), while the Saudi riyal hovered around Rs75.55 and Rs76.20, maintaining a steady trajectory amid regional market fluctuations.