Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 25 Oct 2025

By News Desk
9:19 am | Oct 25, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded in narrow range as foreign currencies show mixed movement across local exchange markets, with US dollar maintaining a firm position while the euro and pound showed modest gains.

On Saturday, US dollar’s buying rate remains at Rs282.40, selling at Rs282.60, showing minor stability compared to previous sessions.

Euro reached at Rs331.65 for buying and Rs335.15 for selling, while UK pound sterling was recorded at Rs380.85 and Rs383.85, respectively.

UAE dirham stood at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), while the Saudi riyal hovered around Rs75.55 and Rs76.20, maintaining a steady trajectory amid regional market fluctuations.

Exchange Rates of Other Major Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.40 282.60
Euro EUR 331.65 335.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 383.85
UAE Dirham AED 76.75 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 76.20
Australian Dollar AUD 185.30 190.30
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.55 754.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.30 212.30
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.50 43.90
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.10 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.30 922.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.21 66.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.30 162.30
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.82 28.12
Omani Riyal OMR 731.25 738.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.90 77.60
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.60
Swedish Krona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60

 
